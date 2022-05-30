YouTuber Dee Kosh convicted of sexual offences involving teenage boys, including soliciting paid sex acts from minors

YouTuber and former radio DJ Dee Kosh was convicted on Monday (May 30) of committing sex-related offences, including offering money to underage males in exchange for sex acts.

The 33-year-old, whose real name is Darryl Ian Koshy, first offered a 16-year-old $400, eventually upping it to $2,000 in return for allowing him to perform oral sex on the former.

He had approached this boy who was outside Takashimaya department store at Orchard Road on February, 14 2017.

The boy rejected the offers.

Between March and June 2018, Dee Kosh also approached a 15-year-old boy and asked him to perform sexual acts in exchange for an undisclosed sum of money.

This boy also did not agree to Dee Koh's requests for sexual services.

They cannot be named due to gag orders to protect their identities.

Dee Kosh has pleaded guilty of attempting to procure an indecent act from a young person and another charge for communicating with a minor to obtain sexual services.

Four other charges, including possessing obscene films, will also be taken into consideration during his sentencing on July 28.

The judge has also asked Dee Kosh to undergo a psychiatric examination at the Institute of Mental Health before he is sentenced.

In a YouTube video shared on Jan 26, Dee Kosh apologised for his "terrible mistakes", while adding that he was willing to take full responsibility for his actions.

"I am not a paedophile, I never have been, nor will I ever be," Dee Kosh said then.

If found guilty of communications for the purpose of obtaining sexual services of a minor, Dee Kosh could be jailed for up to two years and fined.

If convicted under the Children and Young Persons Act for attempted sexual exploitation of a young person, he could be jailed for up to five years, fined up to S$10,000 or both.

The penalty for making an obscene film is a jail term of up to two years and a fine between $20,000 and $40,000.

For the possession of obscene films, he faces a jail term of up to six months, a fine of up to $20,000, or both.

