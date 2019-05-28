Zalora promo codes Singapore (2019) - best credit cards for discount codes

The days are speeding by and June is almost here, which means it's time to go shopping. (Woohoo! Sweeter words have not been spoken.)

So, where are you gonna go to get that perfect outfit for those Hari Raya visits? Zalora, of course. It's our very own version of ASOS, but with much faster shipping.

It being an e-commerce website, Zalora already has tons of current promo codes peppered on its home page alone:

TOP30 - 30 per cent off (no min. spend) on selected items

MODEST30 - 30 per cent off (no min. spend) Hari Raya outfits

SAVE25 - 25 per cent off (no min. spend) on shoes & accessories

The problem is, though, that these free-for-all promo codes are for selected items only. Alas, the selection isn't really your style… plus, those dresses appear suspiciously similar to that online shopping haul video that 4th Aunt posted in your family's WhatsApp group chat last week. You don't want to be caught wearing the same outfit, do you?

If the item(s) you want are not eligible for the Zalora discount codes above, never fear. Here are some more promo codes you can use together with your credit card.

CREDIT CARD ZALORA PROMO CODES IN SINGAPORE (2019)

Here's a list of valid Zalora promo codes and discounts you can get with different credit cards right now:

Zalora credit card promo codes fall under 3 categories: New users, seasonal promo codes, and evergreen promo codes.

- Promo codes for new users: The best discounts for Zalora are with HSBC, DBS, and Maybank's promo codes for new users, especially HSBC and Maybank's which have no minimum spend. Needless to say, you can only use them once.

- Seasonal Zalora promo codes: These range from 18 per cent to 25 per cent off with a minimum spend (usually around $120) are usually tied to some event like the Great Singapore Sale or Black Friday. Although seasonal promo codes have a shorter expiry date, they are usually refreshed when the next shopping "event" rolls around (which, as you know, happens all year round in Singapore)… so all you need to do is wait.

- Evergreen Zalora promo codes: These are valid all year round and are standard across all banks - 15 per cent off with min. spend $100. They last all year round so they're a good fallback option if there happens to be no valid seasonal promo code.

Note that you can only use one promo code at a time.

DBS ZALORA PROMO CODES IN SINGAPORE 2019

DBS/POSB credit cards have the best seasonal Zalora promo code right now: 25 per cent off, which is significantly better than the other banks' 20 per cent. Grab it quick before it expires on 31 July.

Zalora discount code (new users):

Use promo code DBSNEW25

Get 25 per cent off

Minimum spend $60

Expires 30 Jun 2019

Zalora discount code (seasonal):

Use promo code DBSSHOP25

Get 25 per cent off

Minimum spend $120

Expires 31 Jul 2019

Zalora discount code (evergreen):

Use promo code DBS2019

Get 15 per cent off

Minimum spend $100

Expires 31 Dec 2019

Best DBS credit card for online shopping: DBS Live Fresh

UOB ZALORA PROMO CODES IN SINGAPORE 2019

The next best credit card for Zalora promo codes is the UOB Lady's Card, which has an exclusive for the card's 30th anniversary and revamp. It's a little higher than the standard 20 per cent off. (If you're a real shopaholic you'll want to get this card anyway, because it lets you get 4 miles per $1 spent on fashion.)

Zalora discount code (seasonal):

Use promo code LADYS30ANNI

Get $30 off min. spend $140

Equivalent to approx. 21 per cent

Expires 31 Jul 2019

Zalora discount code (seasonal):

Use promo code UOB20STYLE

Get 20 per cent off

Minimum spend $120

Expires 31 Jul 2019

Zalora discount code (evergreen):

Use promo code UOB2019

Get 15 per cent off

Minimum spend $100

Expires 31 Dec 2019

Best UOB credit card for shopping: UOB Lady's Card

CITIBANK ZALORA PROMO CODE 2019

Citibank credit cards offer the usual 20 per cent off with minimum spend of $120 for GSS. That's not spectacular in and of itself, but quite powerful when combined with the Citi Rewards Card, which has just been revamped to offer 4 miles per $1 spent on all online shopping.

Zalora discount code (seasonal):

Use promo code CITI20STYLE

Get 20 per cent off

Minimum spend $120

Expires 31 Jul 2019

Zalora discount code (evergreen):

Use promo code CITI2019

Get 15 per cent off

Minimum spend $100

Expires 31 Dec 2019

Best Citibank credit card for online shopping: Citi Rewards Card

HSBC ZALORA PROMO CODE 2019

HSBC has one of the best Zalora promo codes in town for new users: A crazy 28 per cent off with no minimum spend at all! But if you're an existing user, their seasonal promo is OK-OK only. The minimum spend of $110 is a little lower than the usual $120, so there's that.

Zalora discount code (new users):

Use promo code HSBCNEW28

Get 29 per cent off

No minimum spend

Expires 31 Jul 2019

Zalora discount code (seasonal):

Use promo code HSBCSTYLE20

Get $20 off min. spend $110

Equivalent to approx. 18 per cent off

Expires 31 Jul 2019

Best HSBC credit card for online shopping: HSBC Revolution Card

MAYBANK ZALORA PROMO CODE 2019

Like HSBC, Maybank has a great promo code for new Zalora users, 28 per cent off with no minimum spend. Their seasonal promo code isn't all that fantastic though,

Zalora discount code (new users):

Use promo code MBNEW28

Get 28 per cent off

No minimum spend

Expires 31 Jul 2019

Zalora discount code (seasonal):

Use promo code MBSTYLE22

Get $22 off min. spend $120

Equivalent to approx. 18 per cent off

Expires 31 Jul 2019

Zalora discount code (evergreen):

Use promo code MAYBANK2019

Get 15 per cent off

Minimum spend $100

Expires 31 Dec 2019

Best Maybank credit card for online shopping: Maybank FC Barcelona Card

AMERICAN EXPRESS ZALORA PROMO CODE 2019

Amex, too, has a promo code for new users, but it rather pales in comparison since it's just 22 per cent off. There's no minimum spend, though. The rest of the discounts are pretty standard.

Zalora discount code (new users):

Use promo code AMEXNEW22

Get 22 per cent off

No minimum spend

Expires 31 Jul 2019

Zalora discount code (seasonal):

Use promo code AMEXSTYLE20

Get 20 per cent off

Minimum spend $120

Expires 31 Jul 2019

Zalora discount code (evergreen):

Use promo code AMEX2019

Get 15 per cent off

Minimum spend $100

Expires 31 Dec 2019

Best Amex credit card for online shopping: Amex True Cashback Card

OCBC ZALORA PROMO CODES IN SINGAPORE 2019

OCBC hasn't released any seasonal Zalora promo codes yet, so there's just the usual 15 per cent off. Wake up, guys!

Zalora discount code (evergreen):

Use promo code OCBC2019

Get 15 per cent off

Minimum spend $100

Expires 31 Dec 2019

Best OCBC credit card for online shopping: OCBC Titanium Card

STANDARD CHARTERED ZALORA PROMO CODE 2019

Same as OCBC - no seasonal promo code for Standard Chartered yet.

Zalora discount code (evergreen):

Use promo code SC2019

Get 15 per cent off

Minimum spend $100

Expires 31 Dec 2019

Best Standard Chartered credit card for online shopping: Standard Chartered Spree Card

