Zalora promo codes Singapore (2019) - best credit cards for discount codes

The days are speeding by and June is almost here, which means it's time to go shopping. (Woohoo! Sweeter words have not been spoken.)
So, where are you gonna go to get that perfect outfit for those Hari Raya visits? Zalora, of course. It's our very own version of ASOS, but with much faster shipping.
It being an e-commerce website, Zalora already has tons of current promo codes peppered on its home page alone:
- TOP30 - 30 per cent off (no min. spend) on selected items
- MODEST30 - 30 per cent off (no min. spend) Hari Raya outfits
- SAVE25 - 25 per cent off (no min. spend) on shoes & accessories
The problem is, though, that these free-for-all promo codes are for selected items only. Alas, the selection isn't really your style… plus, those dresses appear suspiciously similar to that online shopping haul video that 4th Aunt posted in your family's WhatsApp group chat last week. You don't want to be caught wearing the same outfit, do you?
If the item(s) you want are not eligible for the Zalora discount codes above, never fear. Here are some more promo codes you can use together with your credit card.
CREDIT CARD ZALORA PROMO CODES IN SINGAPORE (2019)
Here's a list of valid Zalora promo codes and discounts you can get with different credit cards right now:
Zalora credit card promo codes fall under 3 categories: New users, seasonal promo codes, and evergreen promo codes.
- Promo codes for new users: The best discounts for Zalora are with HSBC, DBS, and Maybank's promo codes for new users, especially HSBC and Maybank's which have no minimum spend. Needless to say, you can only use them once.
- Seasonal Zalora promo codes: These range from 18 per cent to 25 per cent off with a minimum spend (usually around $120) are usually tied to some event like the Great Singapore Sale or Black Friday. Although seasonal promo codes have a shorter expiry date, they are usually refreshed when the next shopping "event" rolls around (which, as you know, happens all year round in Singapore)… so all you need to do is wait.
- Evergreen Zalora promo codes: These are valid all year round and are standard across all banks - 15 per cent off with min. spend $100. They last all year round so they're a good fallback option if there happens to be no valid seasonal promo code.
Note that you can only use one promo code at a time.
DBS ZALORA PROMO CODES IN SINGAPORE 2019
DBS/POSB credit cards have the best seasonal Zalora promo code right now: 25 per cent off, which is significantly better than the other banks' 20 per cent. Grab it quick before it expires on 31 July.
Zalora discount code (new users):
- Use promo code DBSNEW25
- Get 25 per cent off
- Minimum spend $60
- Expires 30 Jun 2019
Zalora discount code (seasonal):
- Use promo code DBSSHOP25
- Get 25 per cent off
- Minimum spend $120
- Expires 31 Jul 2019
Zalora discount code (evergreen):
- Use promo code DBS2019
- Get 15 per cent off
- Minimum spend $100
- Expires 31 Dec 2019
Best DBS credit card for online shopping: DBS Live Fresh
UOB ZALORA PROMO CODES IN SINGAPORE 2019
The next best credit card for Zalora promo codes is the UOB Lady's Card, which has an exclusive for the card's 30th anniversary and revamp. It's a little higher than the standard 20 per cent off. (If you're a real shopaholic you'll want to get this card anyway, because it lets you get 4 miles per $1 spent on fashion.)
Zalora discount code (seasonal):
- Use promo code LADYS30ANNI
- Get $30 off min. spend $140
- Equivalent to approx. 21 per cent
- Expires 31 Jul 2019
Zalora discount code (seasonal):
- Use promo code UOB20STYLE
- Get 20 per cent off
- Minimum spend $120
- Expires 31 Jul 2019
Zalora discount code (evergreen):
- Use promo code UOB2019
- Get 15 per cent off
- Minimum spend $100
- Expires 31 Dec 2019
Best UOB credit card for shopping: UOB Lady's Card
CITIBANK ZALORA PROMO CODE 2019
Citibank credit cards offer the usual 20 per cent off with minimum spend of $120 for GSS. That's not spectacular in and of itself, but quite powerful when combined with the Citi Rewards Card, which has just been revamped to offer 4 miles per $1 spent on all online shopping.
Zalora discount code (seasonal):
- Use promo code CITI20STYLE
- Get 20 per cent off
- Minimum spend $120
- Expires 31 Jul 2019
Zalora discount code (evergreen):
- Use promo code CITI2019
- Get 15 per cent off
- Minimum spend $100
- Expires 31 Dec 2019
Best Citibank credit card for online shopping: Citi Rewards Card
HSBC ZALORA PROMO CODE 2019
HSBC has one of the best Zalora promo codes in town for new users: A crazy 28 per cent off with no minimum spend at all! But if you're an existing user, their seasonal promo is OK-OK only. The minimum spend of $110 is a little lower than the usual $120, so there's that.
Zalora discount code (new users):
- Use promo code HSBCNEW28
- Get 29 per cent off
- No minimum spend
- Expires 31 Jul 2019
Zalora discount code (seasonal):
- Use promo code HSBCSTYLE20
- Get $20 off min. spend $110
- Equivalent to approx. 18 per cent off
- Expires 31 Jul 2019
Best HSBC credit card for online shopping: HSBC Revolution Card
MAYBANK ZALORA PROMO CODE 2019
Like HSBC, Maybank has a great promo code for new Zalora users, 28 per cent off with no minimum spend. Their seasonal promo code isn't all that fantastic though,
Zalora discount code (new users):
- Use promo code MBNEW28
- Get 28 per cent off
- No minimum spend
- Expires 31 Jul 2019
Zalora discount code (seasonal):
- Use promo code MBSTYLE22
- Get $22 off min. spend $120
- Equivalent to approx. 18 per cent off
- Expires 31 Jul 2019
Zalora discount code (evergreen):
- Use promo code MAYBANK2019
- Get 15 per cent off
- Minimum spend $100
- Expires 31 Dec 2019
Best Maybank credit card for online shopping: Maybank FC Barcelona Card
AMERICAN EXPRESS ZALORA PROMO CODE 2019
Amex, too, has a promo code for new users, but it rather pales in comparison since it's just 22 per cent off. There's no minimum spend, though. The rest of the discounts are pretty standard.
Zalora discount code (new users):
- Use promo code AMEXNEW22
- Get 22 per cent off
- No minimum spend
- Expires 31 Jul 2019
Zalora discount code (seasonal):
- Use promo code AMEXSTYLE20
- Get 20 per cent off
- Minimum spend $120
- Expires 31 Jul 2019
Zalora discount code (evergreen):
- Use promo code AMEX2019
- Get 15 per cent off
- Minimum spend $100
- Expires 31 Dec 2019
Best Amex credit card for online shopping: Amex True Cashback Card
OCBC ZALORA PROMO CODES IN SINGAPORE 2019
OCBC hasn't released any seasonal Zalora promo codes yet, so there's just the usual 15 per cent off. Wake up, guys!
Zalora discount code (evergreen):
- Use promo code OCBC2019
- Get 15 per cent off
- Minimum spend $100
- Expires 31 Dec 2019
Best OCBC credit card for online shopping: OCBC Titanium Card
STANDARD CHARTERED ZALORA PROMO CODE 2019
Same as OCBC - no seasonal promo code for Standard Chartered yet.
Zalora discount code (evergreen):
- Use promo code SC2019
- Get 15 per cent off
- Minimum spend $100
- Expires 31 Dec 2019
Best Standard Chartered credit card for online shopping: Standard Chartered Spree Card
This article was first published in MoneySmart.