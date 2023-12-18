'Zero remorse': Cabby blasted for driving off while passengers were still alighting

A cabby has caught flak from netizens for driving off while his passengers were still alighting.

Dashcam footage that was shared on Facebook on Sunday (Dec 17) showed several passengers alighting from a ComfortDelGro taxi outside 313@somerset.

Two women were seen retrieving their belongings from the car boot, while a man opened the rear passenger door and started to step out of the vehicle.

Once the women closed the car boot, however, the cabby started driving off even though the door was wide open.

This caused the man to grab a child, who was still inside the moving taxi, into his arms.

He lost his balance and tumbled onto the walkway, as the female passengers rushed to help the child to her feet.

The cabby was seen pausing for a few seconds before driving off.

The minute-long video ended with one of the women carrying the crying child away from the scene.

The Facebook video garnered over 120,000 views at the time of writing.

In the comments section, several netizens criticised the cabby for not getting out of the taxi to check on his passengers.

"If the driver had at least rushed over to see what was happening, people would still be forgiving about it," one wrote. "He just rolled his window as if nothing happened. Zero remorse."

"The driver should have checked on them and apologised," another said.

One netizen pointed out that the adult passengers should not have left a child alone in the back of a taxi.

"Don't let a child be the last to alight. Keep them in front or beside you," he said.

In response to AsiaOne’s queries, ComfortDelGro said that they have reached out to the affected passengers and are investigating the incident.

The public transport company added that they have reminded their cabbies to be aware of their surroundings before moving off.

