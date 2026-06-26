Zig launches $1m education fund for children of taxi drivers under $25m welfare programme

ComfortDelGro's Zig has expanded its longstanding Study Achievement Awards into a new Education Support Fund, committing $1 million over five years to support children of taxi drivers from primary through to tertiary education.

The public transport operator announced this on Friday (June 26) at the inaugural awards ceremony attended by Acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance, Jeffrey Siow.

At the event, $200,000 was awarded to children of taxi drivers in recognition of their academic achievements.

One of this year’s recipients is Sieow Yew Lee, a Zig driver-partner for 30 years, and his three children.

Sieow said that such support is a huge relief for his family, adding that it "helps with my children’s school fees, easing the financial pressures on me and allowing them to stay focused on their studies".

His oldest son, Sieow Yi Xin, is a second-year polytechnic student and aspires to pursue a career in finance.

"Our drivers are the backbone of our business, and supporting their families is central to how we care for the driver community. Through the Education Support Fund, we hope to ease the pressures of raising and educating children, while empowering the next generation to pursue their goals with confidence," said Michael Huang, head of Singapore Point-to-Point Mobility Business

The new Education Support Fund is part of Zig’s $25 million commitment to support driver welfare programmes over the next five years.

These include driver welfare initiatives, includes rental support, medical and insurance benefits, training and upskilling opportunities, and other welfare schemes.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com