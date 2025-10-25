10-year-old boy reported missing in Bukit Merah; police appeal for information

A 10-year-old boy has been reported missing since Wednesday (Oct 22).

In a news release on Saturday (Oct 25), the police said Zulfi Amzi Bin Abdullah was last seen near Block 48 Lower Delta Road at around 6.45pm on Oct 22.

Earlier this month, the boy was also reported missing and found on the same evening after police put out an appeal for information.

Anyone with information can contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information would be kept strictly confidential, said the police.

