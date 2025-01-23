1 dead, 25 injured in Russian strike on Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia

KYIV — One person was killed and 25 others wounded in a Russian drone and missile attack on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, regional officials said on Thursday (Jan 23).

More than 20,000 residents were also left without power and another 17,000 without heating as a result of the overnight attack, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov, who said an energy facility had been destroyed.

Russia has carried out regular air strikes on Ukrainian towns and cities behind the front line of its three-year-old invasion, targeting the country's weakened energy grid in particular.

