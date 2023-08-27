1 person dead, 46 injured after explosions at Romanian gas station

BUCHAREST - One person died and 46 were hospitalised after two explosions at a liquefied petroleum gas station in the Romanian town of Crevedia, near the capital Bucharest on Saturday (Aug 26).

After the first explosion, the fire spread to two tanks and a nearby house, causing evacuations within a radius of 700 metres, while traffic on the national road was blocked, according the government's emergency response unit (IGSU).

A second explosion took place at the LPG station on Saturday evening injuring 26 firefighters, Deputy Interior Minister Raed Arafat who is in charge of the emergency response unit told reporters.

Of the 46 injured, eight were intubated after suffering severe burns, the government said.

"We think four of the patients will more than certainly be transferred tonight to hospitals in Italy and Belgium," Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu told reporters after an emergency meeting with the state agencies involved in handling the crisis.

Some 25 fire engines were deployed at the scene, but the fire had yet to be extinguished. Arafat said more explosions could happen as a third tank at the site posed a risk.

ALSO READ: Man dies crashing car into Russian embassy in Romanian capital