10 people injured in New York City shooting incident: NYPD

Ten people were injured in a mass shooting in the New York City borough of Queens late on New Year's Day, the New York Police Department said in a news briefing early on Thursday (Jan 2).

The injured in the incident outside a private events club late on Wednesday evening included six females and four males and all were expected to recover, police said.

The incident occurred when 3-4 males opened fire toward a crowd outside the club, the NYPD said. Users took to social media expressing shock at the incident and sharing pictures of police deployment at the site.

Police ruled out the possibility of a terrorist attack.

The incident came hours after two other acts of violence elsewhere in the US on New Year's Day. In New Orleans, a truck ploughed into a street crowded with New Year's revellers, killing 15 people, and in Las Vegas a Tesla truck exploded outside a Trump hotel in Las Vegas, killing one person and injuring seven.

US authorities were scrambling to track down suspects related to the New Orleans and Las Vegas incidents and also investigating possible terrorism angles.

