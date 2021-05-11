11 killed, many wounded in Russian school shooting

MOSCOW - Seven school children were killed on Tuesday (May 11) and many more wounded after a lone teenage gunman opened fire in a school in the Russian city of Kazan, the head of the region said.

At least one dead, one wounded in school shooting in Kazan'. One of shooter was reportedly detained by police. About 20 ambulances seen on the site https://t.co/T0mVIwWCrV #Russia pic.twitter.com/sTlElqnGzC — Liveuamap (@Liveuamap) May 11, 2021

Two children could be seen leaping from the third floor of the four-storey School Number 175 as gunshots sounded, in a video filmed by an onlooker that was circulated by RIA.

Children seen jumping from building amid school shooting in Kazan, Russia; at least 9 killed pic.twitter.com/c8vlJcq4zV — BNO News (@BNONews) May 11, 2021

“We have lost seven children...four boys and three girls. And 16 people, 12 children and four adults, are in hospital,” Minnikhanov told state TV.

Calling the attack a big tragedy for the whole country, Rustam Minnikhanov, the head of the wider Tatarstan region, said there was no evidence that anyone else had been involved.

“The terrorist has been arrested. He’s a 19-year-old who was officially registered as a gun owner.” It was possible the toll would rise. Earlier, Russian news agencies, citing a health ministry source, said 11 people had died.

Footage posted on social media showed a young man being pinned to the ground outside the school building by a police officer.

Other footage showed emergency service vehicles parked outside the school, with people running towards the building.

School shootings are rare in Russia. One of the last major shootings of its kind took place in Russian-annexed Crimea in 2018 when a student at a college killed 19 before turning his gun on himself.

Kazan is the capital of the Muslim-majority region of Tatarstan and located around 450 miles (725 km) east of Moscow.