2 suspects kill 3 people at a San Diego mosque before killing themselves

SAN DIEGO - Two teenage suspects killed three men in a shooting at a San Diego mosque Monday (May 18) before killing themselves a few blocks away, authorities said.

Police Chief Scott Wahl said a security guard at the Islamic Center of San Diego was among those killed and that the case is being investigated as a hate crime.

About two hours before the attack, the mother of one of the suspects called police to report that her son was missing, Wahl told a news conference.

She feared he might be suicidal, and she eventually realised that several of her weapons were missing, along with her vehicle.

The case became even more urgent when police learned that he was dressed in camouflage and that he was in the company of an acquaintance, and officers began using whatever technology they had available to locate the teens, including automated license plate readers.

Wahl said that's when police began getting reports of a shooting.

The Islamic Center is the largest mosque in San Diego County, according to its website. It's about 9 miles (15 kilometers) north of downtown San Diego.