3 injured in shooting in Dutch city Rotterdam
PHOTO: Reuters file
AMSTERDAM - Three people were injured in a shooting Saturday night during a summer carnival in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam, police said in a statement.
Police fired several shots at a shooter, it said. The victims and the shooter were taken to hospital. Their conditions were unknown.
A shooting took place earlier in the day during the same event, police said in a separate statement.
ALSO READ: 2 people, shooter dead in shooting in New Zealand's Auckland