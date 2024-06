3 people killed, 10 wounded in Arkansas supermarket shooting

LITTLE ROCK — A shooter opened fire at an Arkansas supermarket on June 21, killing three civilians and wounding 10 other people, including two police officers, Arkansas State Police said.

The suspect was also wounded in a shootout with police, Arkansas State Police director Mike Hagar told reporters.

The shooting occurred at the Mad Butcher grocery in Fordyce, a town of 3,200 people around 100km south of Little Rock.

"Unfortunately, we can confirm that 11 innocent civilians were shot, and three of those are deceased. Two law enforcement officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire. The suspect was also shot and taken into custody," Hagar said.

He did not explain the circumstances of the shooting or take questions.

The wounded police officers and the suspect were expected to survive, he said.

Civilian injuries ranged from non-life-threatening to extremely critical, he said.

[embed]https://twitter.com/YourFavArkie/status/1804200727234908232[/embed]

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on social media platform X that she was briefed on the incident.

"I am thankful to law enforcement and first responders for their quick and heroic action to save lives. My prayers are with the victims and all those impacted by this horrific incident," she said.

[embed]https://twitter.com/JoshBreslowTV/status/1804233801884930520[/embed]

