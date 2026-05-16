38-year-old man dies after shark bite off Western Australia coast

A man attacked by a shark off Western Australia's coast on Saturday died of his injuries, police said, in what is the second fatal shark attack in Australia so far this year.

The 38-year-old victim, yet to be identified, was bitten on Saturday morning at Horseshoe Reef near Rottnest Island, about 31 km west of state capital Perth, police said in a statement.

The man was taken to shore but could not be revived, police said, adding that a report would be prepared for the coroner.

State authorities advised people to take extra caution in the water at Rottnest Island, a popular tourist destination.

Aerial footage from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation showed a police boat, police officers, and a rescue helicopter with a stretcher at the scene.

The attack follows the death in January of a boy bitten by a shark in Sydney Harbour, after a series of shark attacks along the country's east coast.

Most shark attacks occur along the east and southeast seaboard of Australia, which averages around 20 such incidents a year, according to Australia's Institute of Health and Welfare.

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