4 killed in US bar shooting: Police

PHOTO: Pexels
AFP

WASHINGTON - Four people were killed and five others wounded early on Sunday (Oct 6) in a shooting at a Kansas City bar, police and local Kansas media reported.

"9 shot, four dead at 10th and Central Ave," the Kansas City police department said on its Twitter account.

KSHB television quoted a police spokesman as saying one or more suspects entered the KC Tequila bar at that location and began shooting.

Shells from a handgun were reported to have been found at the scene.

Police spokesman Thomas Tomasic told KSHB no one was in custody, and police did not know if there was more than one shooter.

He said the five wounded were taken to area hospitals and were believed to be in stable condition.

More about
US news Shooting - Gun crime

