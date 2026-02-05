55,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed on battlefield, Zelenskiy tells French TV

PARIS — The number of Ukrainian soldiers killed on the battlefield as a result of the country's war with Russia is estimated at 55,000, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told France 2 TV on Wednesday (Feb 4).

"In Ukraine, officially the number of soldiers killed on the battlefield — either professionals or those conscripted — is 55,000," said Zelenskiy, in a pre-recorded interview that was broadcast on Wednesday.

Zelenskiy, whose comments were translated into French, added that on top of that casualty figure was a "large number of people" considered officially missing.

Zelenskiy had previously cited a figure for Ukrainian war dead in an interview with the US television network NBC in February 2025, saying that more than 46,000 Ukrainian servicemen had been killed on the battlefield.

