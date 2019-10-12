6 dead in gun rampage at Czech hospital, shooter commits suicide

PRAGUE -The Czech Republic’s Prime Minister says two people seriously wounded in a shooting in a hospital in the eastern Czech Republic have died, bringing the death toll to six.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis told Czech public television the shooting took place in a waiting room.

He said he is heading for the site.

The suspect in the shooting has killed himself, Czech Television reported, citing Interior Minister Jan Hamacek.

The shooting happened around 7am Tuesday (Dec 10) morning in the University hospital in the city of Ostrava, located 350km east of Prague.

Officials say people have been evacuated from the clinic. Police are boosting security across the country.