8 killed, others injured in Austrian school attack, media report

VIENNA — At least eight people were killed when a shooter opened fire at a school in the Austrian city of Graz on Tuesday (June 10), and others were injured, Kronen Zeitung newspaper reported.

Citing local police, Austrian state media including national broadcaster ORF said several people had been seriously injured, including students and teachers.

Police said an operation was under way in a street in the Austrian capital called Dreierschuetzengasse, on which there is a secondary school, but declined further comment.

Police were evacuating the building, ORF said.

It was not immediately clear whether the suspect was among the victims. Kronen Zeitung said a suspect had reportedly been found dead in a bathroom, but the report could not immediately be confirmed by Reuters.

