Award Banner
Award Banner
world

9 Ukrainian drones heading to Moscow downed or destroyed, Moscow mayor says

9 Ukrainian drones heading to Moscow downed or destroyed, Moscow mayor says
Smoke rises over the city after a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine Sept 7, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONSeptember 12, 2025 1:14 AM

Russian anti-aircraft units destroyed or downed nine Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow early on Friday (Sept 12), the capital's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said.

Sobyanin, in a series of messages on Telegram, said specialist teams were examining fragments of the drones where they had hit the ground.

The governor of Leningrad region, which surrounds Russia's second largest city, St Petersburg, said anti-aircraft measures were in effect to counter drones.

The measures were in effect for 100km around Pulkovo, St Petersburg's airport, he wrote on Telegram. He said the number of enemy drones at issue was being clarified.

[[nid:722518]]

Russia-Ukraine conflictDronesWars and conflicts
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.