9 Ukrainian drones heading to Moscow downed or destroyed, Moscow mayor says

Russian anti-aircraft units destroyed or downed nine Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow early on Friday (Sept 12), the capital's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said.

Sobyanin, in a series of messages on Telegram, said specialist teams were examining fragments of the drones where they had hit the ground.

The governor of Leningrad region, which surrounds Russia's second largest city, St Petersburg, said anti-aircraft measures were in effect to counter drones.

The measures were in effect for 100km around Pulkovo, St Petersburg's airport, he wrote on Telegram. He said the number of enemy drones at issue was being clarified.

