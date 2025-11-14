Air defences in action in 'massive' Russian attack on Kyiv, mayor says

Russian forces launched a "massive" drone and missile attack on Kyiv early on Friday (Nov 14), officials said, striking buildings and triggering explosions and fires.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said two people had been injured.

"Air defences are in action in Kyiv," Klitschko wrote on Telegram. "The enemy is staging a massive attack on the capital. Remain in shelters."

Klitschko said falling debris had struck a five-storey apartment building in Dniprovskyi district on the east side of the Dnipro River and a high-rise dwelling was on fire in Podil district on the opposite bank.

A fire broke out on the roof of an apartment building in another district and debris landed on a school in the east of the city.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said both drones and missiles had been deployed on the capital.

Tkachenko and Klitschko called for emergency crews to be dispatched to several city neighbourhoods.

Ukraine's air force reported that Russian missiles were targeting Kyiv and several other regions.

[[nid:725188]]