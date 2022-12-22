Alongside Zelenskiy, Biden urges solidarity on Ukraine to continue in 2023

WASHINGTON — President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, on his first wartime foreign visit, used an address to the US Congress on Wednesday (Dec 21) to warn that the Ukraine war will shape the world for generations and no country can hope to be safe if it stands aside.

Seeking more US support for Kyiv's war effort, Zelenskiy, wearing his trademark olive green pants and sweater, earlier met President Joe Biden at the White House, who urged Americans and the world to keep backing Kyiv in 2023, when congressional approval for aid will be harder to secure.

The US has sent about US$50 billion (S$68 billion) in assistance to Kyiv as Europe's biggest land conflict since World War Two drags on, killing tens of thousands of people, driving millions from their homes and reducing cities to ruins.

But some Republicans, who will take control of the House of Representatives from Democrats on Jan 3, have expressed concerns about the price tag. They could hold up billions of dollars in war aid starting next month.

"This struggle will define in what world our children and grandchildren will live and then their children and grandchildren," Zelenskiy told a joint session of the US Senate and House of Representatives.

"The world is too interconnected and interdependent to allow someone to stay aside and at the same time to feel safe when such a battle continues."

Members of Congress stood, cheered, applauded and shook Zelenskiy's hand as he entered the chamber, with several wearing the colours of the Ukrainian flag, blue and yellow.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the US would provide another US$1.85 billion in military aid for Ukraine including the highly advanced Patriot air defence system to help it ward off barrages of Russian missiles.

But some hard-line Republicans have urged an end to the aid for Ukraine, instead calling for an audit to trace how the money previously allocated has been spent.

Zelenskiy has repeatedly called on the West to supply more advanced weaponry, ranging from modern battle tanks to missile defence systems, but Western allies have been cautious, keen to minimise any risk of provoking wider conflict with Russia.

Zelenskiy earlier meet Democratic and Republican leaders in the Senate and House of Representatives.

ALSO READ: Nato vows more help for Ukraine as Russia attacks on multiple fronts