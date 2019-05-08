Careers

Armed teenager releases four hostages in southern France: police source

PHOTO: Pixabay
Reuters
May 08, 2019

TOULOUSE, France - A teenager released four women after holding them hostage in a newsagent's store in Toulouse, southwestern France, on Tuesday, a police source said.

The 17-year-old, who was arrested at a yellow vest protest in December, had made no demands before releasing the women, the source said.

He fired at least one shot over the heads of police and had demanded a negotiator, the source said, adding that the incident did not appear to be terrorism-related.

The gunman had not yet surrendered to authorities.

Police and set up a 300-metre (330-yard) security cordon around the store in the city's Blagnac suburb and told neighbours to stay indoors.

More about

Arms and weapons teens
