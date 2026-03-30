Australia PM Albanese calls for clarity from Trump on objectives of Iran war

SYDNEY — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday (March 30) said he wanted more certainty from US President Donald Trump on the objectives of the ongoing war in Iran.

"I want to see more certainty in what the objectives of the war are and I want to see a de-escalation," Albanese said, responding to a question about his view on how Trump was prosecuting the war.

An initial Israeli strike on Feb 28 killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was replaced by his son Mojtaba.

The war has spread across the Middle East, killing thousands, causing the biggest disruption ever to energy supplies and hitting the global economy.

Australia has provided aircraft to assist with the defence of the UAE after a request from the country, but has ruled out sending naval ships to assist in reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

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