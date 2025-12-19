Award Banner
Australia police say detained men likely had ideological links to Bondi gunmen

Police stand under the bridge as the crime scene was reopened following the mass shooting at Bondi Beach on Sunday, in Sydney, Australia, Dec 19, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONDecember 19, 2025 1:35 AM

SYDNEY — Australian police said that seven men detained in Sydney's southwest on Thursday (Dec 18) had ideological connections to the two gunmen who allegedly fired at hundreds celebrating Hanukkah in Bondi Beach, killing 15 people.

"We don't have definitive links between the individuals who committed these atrocities on Sunday and this yesterday apart from potential commonality in some thinking, but no associations at this stage," New South Wales state Police Deputy Commissioner Dave Hudson told ABC Radio on Friday.

Investigations were at an initial stage, Hudson said, adding one of the locations the group was planning to visit was Bondi.

