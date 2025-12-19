Australia police say detained men likely had ideological links to Bondi gunmen

SYDNEY — Australian police said that seven men detained in Sydney's southwest on Thursday (Dec 18) had ideological connections to the two gunmen who allegedly fired at hundreds celebrating Hanukkah in Bondi Beach, killing 15 people.

"We don't have definitive links between the individuals who committed these atrocities on Sunday and this yesterday apart from potential commonality in some thinking, but no associations at this stage," New South Wales state Police Deputy Commissioner Dave Hudson told ABC Radio on Friday.

Investigations were at an initial stage, Hudson said, adding one of the locations the group was planning to visit was Bondi.

