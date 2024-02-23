Australian police officer charged with murdering 2 missing Sydney men

SYDNEY — A Sydney police officer was charged on Friday (Feb 23) with murdering his former boyfriend and another man, who have both been missing for days, after blood was found at the boyfriend's home.

The senior constable, 28, was arrested in the morning after walking into a police station in the beachside suburb of Bondi, police said.

Police, as is customary, did not identify the suspect, whom media named as Beau Lamarre. A local court scheduled a first-appearance hearing on Friday for a Beaumont Lamarre-Condon.

Police allege the officer killed Luke Davies and Jesse Baird, whom the suspect had dated until some months ago, on Monday and hired a white van that evening to dispose of the bodies.

Baird was a television presenter with Network 10, and his partner Davies was a Qantas flight attendant, according to their social media accounts.

Some of their bloodied possessions were found on Wednesday morning in a large bin in the beachside suburb of Cronulla, police said.

That led police to Baird's home in the Paddington area of Sydney, where they discovered a single bullet and a large amount of blood. Police said the officer's gun, found in a police safe, matched the bullet from the crime scene.

A white van was found on Friday morning in Newcastle 115 km north of Sydney.

"It's really important that we do locate the bodies, not only for the cause of death but the answers for the family, because they are still grieving," detective superintendent Daniel Doherty told a press conference.

Police said they were unsure how Baird and Davies were killed. There are crime scenes in at least two other parts of Sydney.

