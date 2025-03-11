Australian surfer feared dead after shark attack: Police

SYDNEY — A surfer is feared dead after being attacked by a shark in shallow water on a remote beach in Western Australia, police said on Tuesday (March 11).

A 30-year-old man from Melbourne was reported missing on Monday after witnesses saw a struggle and heard screams at Wharton Beach, a remote area around 800km from the state capital, Perth.

A surfboard with bite marks was later recovered from the beach.

Police believe the man was killed during the attack after failing to locate his body.

"The family has been notified. I suspect it will be a recovery of a body if we can find it," Western Australia Police Commissioner Col Blanch said in an interview with Perth radio station 6PR on Tuesday.

