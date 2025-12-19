Australian teen wounded while shielding children during Bondi attack says she is not a hero

SYDNEY — As two gunmen opened fire on hundreds celebrating Hanukkah on Sydney's Bondi Beach, 14-year-old Chaya Dadon's mind was clear.

Across from where she had taken cover from the gunshots under a bench, Dadon saw two children stranded out in the open, beside their wounded parents.

"I knew in that moment, I felt like Hashem was sitting right next to me," she said in an interview with Reuters, using a Hebrew name for God. "He was whispering into my ear, 'This is your mission: go save those kids'."

The schoolgirl left the safety of her hiding spot, pulled the children away and jumped on top of them, covering their bodies with her own. At some point, she was shot in the thigh. But she kept shielding them, reciting the Shema, a Jewish prayer.

"I knew I got shot, but I wasn't even worried, I channelled all that energy that I had into strength and I made sure that I knew I had to be there for those kids," she said.

"If I could give up my life saving these children, that's what I was going to do."

Her father eventually found them and took her to get help. "When he found me, he told me this after, that I had the girl in this arm and the boy in this arm. And I was just kissing them."

Sunday's attack, which officials described as an act of terrorism, killed 15 people and wounded dozens more in Australia's worst mass shooting in nearly three decades. Police allege the Islamic State-inspired attack was carried out by Sajid Akram, 50, and his 24-year-old son Naveed. Sajid was shot dead by police at the scene, while Naveed has been charged with 59 offences including murder and terror.

Dadon's story is one of several accounts of bravery and heroism that have emerged in the attack's aftermath, and she resists being singled out.

"I don't feel like I'm a hero. I feel like everyone was a hero in that situation," said the teenager, who attended the annual event with a friend.

"I've been going my whole life," she said. "It's usually such an amazing event."

Dadon spent four days at the Sydney Children's Hospital before returning home on Thursday. She is now walking with crutches, which she has decorated with stickers commemorating some of those who were killed.

She still does not know the children she shielded but hopes to connect with them again.

"Those little kids that have been through things that no one should have been through," she said, but the ordeal would make the Jewish community stronger.

"Even if they can't see it now, everyone is going to grow stronger because I really feel like that situation, everyone was tested."

