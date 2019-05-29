Australia's 'Egg Boy' donates $95,600 to Christchurch attack victims

Will Connolly, 17, came to prominence when he “egged” far-right Senator Fraser Anning at a news conference after Anning had said letting “Muslim fanatics” migrate to New Zealand was the cause of the mosque shootings in March.
PHOTO: Youtube/WION
Reuters

SYDNEY - An Australian teen dubbed "Egg Boy" for cracking an egg on the head of a controversial right-wing lawmaker said he has given almost A$100,000 (S$95,600) donated for his legal expenses to support victims of the Christchurch mosque shootings.

Will Connolly, 17, came to prominence when he "egged" far-right Senator Fraser Anning at a news conference after Anning had said letting "Muslim fanatics" migrate to New Zealand was the cause of the mosque shootings in March.

Police cautioned Connolly over the incident but he quickly became a cause celèbre, drawing support from all corners of the globe, including the backing of basketball star Ben Simmons. Donations flooded in to fund his legal defence.

However, Connolly said late on Tuesday he would give away A$99,922 that he had received because he was no longer required to face court.

"I decided to donate all monies to help provide some relief to the victims of the massacre ... it wasn't mine to keep," Connolly wrote on his Instagram account.

"To the victims of the tragedy, I wholeheartedly hope that this can bring some relief to you."

A lone gunman armed with semi-automatic weapons targeted Muslims attending Friday prayers on March 15, killing 51 worshippers and wounding dozens. The attack was broadcast live on Facebook.

Australian Brenton Tarrant has been charged with 51 murders and engaging in a terrorist act. He has not been required to submit a plea and is due to appear in court again on June 14.

More about

Shooting - Gun crime Mosques donations
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Accountant who embezzled $40 million a compulsive gambler who got a kick from placing $150,000 wagers
Accountant who embezzled $40 million a compulsive gambler who got a kick from placing $150,000 wagers
Malaysian woman missing in China after holidaying with boyfriend
Malaysian woman missing in China after holidaying with boyfriend
19-year-old given reformative training for stabbing father
19-year-old given reformative training for stabbing father
Singapore beats Sweden, South Korea to top list of 176 as best country for children
Singapore beats Sweden, South Korea to top list of 176 as best country for children
Burger King drops Mala burgers while McDonald&#039;s hits back with return of spicy McNuggets and curry sauce bottle
Burger King drops Mala burgers while McDonald's hits back with return of spicy McNuggets and curry sauce bottle
Karen Mok&#039;s current concert tour will be her last
Karen Mok's current concert tour will be her last
Ex-presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian exposed his own data and refuses to blame himself after getting harassed
Ex-presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian exposed his own data and refuses to blame himself after getting harassed
Goo Hara, K-pop star in suicide bid scare, issues apology
Goo Hara, K-pop star in suicide bid scare, issues apology
6 things you need to know about the May 2019 BTO sales launch
6 things you need to know about the May 2019 BTO sales launch
Man fined $300 for shooting 2 rubber bands onto public road
Man fined $300 for shooting 2 rubber bands onto public road
You missed it: Priscilla Wong, Edwin Siu hold intimate wedding in Bali
You missed it: Priscilla Wong, Edwin Siu hold intimate wedding in Bali
Mystery shopper: Maggie Cheung spotted buying bras from street stall
Mystery shopper: Maggie Cheung spotted buying bras from street stall

LIFESTYLE

Instagram accounts to follow for a daily dose of inspiration
Instagram accounts to follow for a daily dose of inspiration
Good deals must share May 27-June 2: Haagen-Dazs Hilton&#039;s Free Scoop Day on May 31st
Free Haagen-Dazs ice-cream and other deals this week
The deadliest countries to travel in by road, rail and air
The deadliest countries to travel in by road, rail and air
Zalora promo codes Singapore (2019) - best credit cards for discount codes
Zalora promo codes Singapore (2019) - best credit cards for discount codes

Home Works

House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Did Rebecca Lim just forgive Ian Fang?
Did Rebecca Lim just forgive Ian Fang?
Kingdom star Kento Yamazaki a fan of yam paste
Kingdom star Kento Yamazaki a fan of yam paste
Jacqueline Wong in money trouble following cheating scandal?
Jacqueline Wong in money trouble following cheating scandal?
House rented for 9 years in Bangkok looks like it was never cleaned
House rented for 9 years in Bangkok looks like it was never cleaned

SERVICES