Autopilot-engaged Tesla crashes into Texas home killing woman, 76

A 76-year-old grandmother was killed after a Tesla crashed into her home in suburban Texas last Friday (June 19) night.

Martha Avila, who was in the house, was reportedly pinned down by the vehicle.

The driver, Michael Butler, 44, was in a Tesla Model 3 when the crash happened, reported New York Times (NYT).

He told investigators that the car on autopilot, according to local news outlet ABC13 Houston.

Avila was taken to the hospital by a medical helicopter, where she was later pronounced dead, reported NYT.

Local officials added that Butler was also taken to hospital.

Tesla 'flew' into the house

The parents, three young children, and Avila were at home at the time of the crash.

Jennifer Barbour, Avila's daughter, told local media KHOU11 that she was in the backyard when she heard a noise.

She shared videos on Facebook showing the mess and chaos that unfolded after the crash.

"I don't know if it's his fault or the car's fault or what really happened," Barbour, devastated by her mother's death, said.

A neighbour told ABC13 Houston said the car "just flew straight into their (Avila's) home and just happened so quick".

According to the local authorities, investigations are still ongoing.

Tesla was preparing to roll out a new model with no steering wheel or pedals when federal auto regulators escalated a probe in March this year after several of its cars crashed while using its self-driving feature.

The company is facing other regulatory probes including door handles that reportedly failed to work in crashes, allegedly trapping passengers inside.

[[nid:731900]]

helmy.saat@asiaone.com