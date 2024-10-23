Biden says Trump should be locked up 'politically'

CONCORD, New Hampshire - US President Joe Biden said on Oct 22 Republican Donald Trump is a threat to Democracy and should be locked up “politically”, as he exhorted Democrats at a New Hampshire campaign office to win the Nov 5 election.

"We got to lock him up," Mr Biden said to applause at a Democratic campaign office in Concord, New Hampshire. "Politically lock him up. Lock him out. That's what we have to do," he said.

Trump, the Republican candidate and former president, wants to disregard the safeguards of the US Constitution, Mr Biden said. "Our democracy is at stake" if Trump beats Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, he said.

Trump, when he ran for president in 2016, repeatedly presided over rallies in which crowds chanted “lock her up”, referring to then Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. He did not discourage them from that chant.

In 2024, during rallies for Ms Harris, her crowds sometimes chant “lock him up”, referring to Trump, who has been convicted of 34 felony counts related to covering up hush money paid to a porn star. He also faces charges of illegally trying to overturn his 2020 election loss.

But Ms Harris shuts down the chants, saying the Justice Department will handle that issue while she seeks to beat the former president at the ballot box.