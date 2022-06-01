Biden says US will provide Ukraine with advanced rocket systems

WASHINGTON — US President Joe Biden said the United States will provide Ukraine with more advanced rocket systems and munitions so it can "more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield."

In an opinion piece in the New York Times on Tuesday (May 31), Biden said: "We have moved quickly to send Ukraine a significant amount of weaponry and ammunition so it can fight on the battlefield and be in the strongest possible position at the negotiating table."

