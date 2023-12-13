Biden tells Zelenskiy: Don't give up hope

WASHINGTON — US President Joe Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy not to give up hope in his country's fight against Russia's invasion as the two leaders met in Washington to discuss support for Kyiv.

"We're going to stay at your side," Biden told Zelenskiy.

Earlier on Tuesday (Dec 12), Biden urged the US Congress to fund additional aid before leaving for its holiday recess and also announced US$200 million (S$270 million) in separate military assistance for Ukraine.

Zelenskiy told Biden his country was becoming less dependent on aid and appreciated US help in boosting its air defences, adding that Kyiv was strong enough to win its war against Moscow. He also said he wanted to discuss Ukrainian integration with the European Union with Biden.

The two leaders were scheduled to hold a joint news conference after their meeting, which followed Zelenskiy's visit to US lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

[embed]https://youtu.be/cYQQSsyN-ag?si=Kcb4l8aXGZ2G7UFa[/embed]

