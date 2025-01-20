Biden tries to lift Democrats' spirits on last full day in office

NORTH CHARLESTON, South Carolina — US President Joe Biden urged despondent fellow Democrats not to give up hope as he returned to the warm embrace of South Carolina's Black churchgoing community to mark the final full day of his presidency on Sunday (Jan 19).

Biden leaves office on Monday, ending a four-year term that leaves his Democratic Party in the political wilderness when he hands the office back to Republican rival Donald Trump, whom Democrats consider a threat to democracy.

At the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, Biden was remembered fondly by political allies and received a standing ovation from church attendees.

"We often reflect on resurrection and redemption, but remember, Jesus was buried on Friday, and he rose on Sunday," Biden told churchgoers from the pulpit. "We don't talk enough about Saturday, when his disciples felt all hope was lost."

His remarks came amid major developments in the waning hours of Biden's presidency, including a long-sought ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza, an issue that has loomed over the last 15 months of Biden's presidency.

"I'm going to say to you, great friend, very little appreciation has been shown recently, but faint not, history will be very kind to you," said Representative Jim Clyburn, who spoke before Biden, remembering sour early appraisals of Abraham Lincoln, Harry Truman and Lyndon Johnson.

Biden alluded to bitter political disappointment following his withdrawal last summer from the race for a second term in office over concerns about his age and performance on the campaign trail but suggested he intended to stay in the public eye after his term ends.

"I'm in no ways tired," Biden said, echoing the words of a gospel standard to applause. "I'm not going anywhere."

South Carolina Democrats rescued Biden's political career in February 2020, delivering him his first presidential primary win and momentum he would sustain through his victory over Trump later that year.

Biden credited Clyburn's late endorsement in that race with delivering voters in the state and said he could think of no better place to spend his final full day in office.

There, at the largely Black church, Biden marked the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday a day in advance, alongside his wife, Jill, and son, Hunter, and other family members and close aides.

He gave an offering before entering, according to the pastor, and later visited the International African American Museum in Charleston.

Parishioners swayed and an electric bass thumped during the service.

"Every time I spend time in a Black church," Biden said, "I think of one thing: the word 'hope.'"

