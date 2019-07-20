Blast at Kabul University kills eight, injures 33

Afghans security personnel investigate at the site of a bomb explosion in front of Kanul University.
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters

KABUL - A powerful bomb blast outside the gates of Kabul University in the Afghan capital on Friday (July 19) killed at least eight people and wounded 33, as students and lawyers waited to take an examination, officials said.

Taleban militants are carrying out almost daily attacks, despite reported progress in efforts by the United States to broker an end to Afghanistan's nearly 18-year war.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Friday's blast.

On Thursday, Taleban insurgents set off two car bombs outside police headquarters in the southern city of Kandahar, killing at least 12 and wounding more than 80.

Taleban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said he was not aware of any Taleban involvement in Friday's attack.

Health ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar said there were students among the 33 injured taken to hospital after the blast, which a student at the university campus said occurred while some were waiting to take a law exam.

An eyewitness and an interior ministry official said a vehicle caught fire after a bomb stuck to its underside exploded.

"The blast happened when hundreds of students were entering the campus. We were scheduled to appear for the law exam but the blast shook all of us," said Karima Wardak, a student at the Kabul University.

A police team defused a second bomb placed near the explosion site, Kabul police spokesman Faramarz Firdaws said.

Also on Friday, a roadside mine killed five people who were riding in a car in central Ghazni province.

