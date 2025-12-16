Muslim cemetery in Sydney desecrated with pig heads after Bondi Beach attack as police chief calls for calm

Even as Australia reels from the terror attack at Bondi Beach on Dec 14, another alleged act of hate crime has taken place — this time at a Muslim cemetery in South Western Sydney.

In a video reel posted to his Instagram, Australian Islamic undertaker and funeral service director Ahmad Hraichie said pig heads were thrown onto graves at the Muslim section of the Narellan Cemetery.

The video shows butchered pig heads and body parts placed near some headstones close to the entrance.

Pork is among the forbidden food products that is not "halal" — which means "permissible" or "lawful" under Islamic law.

New South Wales (NSW) police said the incident happened at about 6am on Monday (Dec 15).

Australian media outlet news.com.au reported the police as saying that they received reports of animal remains left at the entrance of the cemetery.

"Officers attended and found several pig heads at the scene. Police immediately commenced an investigation into the incident.

"The pig heads have since been removed and disposed of appropriately," NSW police reportedly said.

'A lack of humanity'

Hraichie, who has over 1 million followers on his Instagram account, called out the actions of those involved.

"This is pure stupidity. It achieves nothing. It only fuels anger, pain, and division. We do not need more people being revved up and amped up by cowardly actions like this," said Hraichie. "Graves are places of rest, dignity, and respect — across all faiths and all humanity."

He ended his post by calling for a stop to such actions: "If you want peace, this is not the way. If you way justice, this is not the way. All you are doing is showing a lack of humanity. Enough."

On Hraichie's post, there were words of support, denouncing the act of desecration.

One comment read: "This was an act of extremism. Not a true reflection of the the Muslim community. The man who intervened is Muslim as well."

"Unfortunately, plenty of Aussies will use this event to fuel Islamophobia... you guys will have my support always," said another.

'Not a time for retribution': NSW police

At a press conference on Dec 15, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said antisemitism is a scourge and promised to eradicate it.

Meanwhile, community and faith leaders in Australia have condemned the violence and urged Australians to stand together in unity, compassion and solidarity.

Speaking at the press conference, NSW police chief Mal Lanyon repeated his call for calm from a day earlier.

"I was very clear last night to call for calm. This is not a time for anyone to be seeking retribution. This is a time for community to grieve and to heal. The NSW police will do what it does best and that is to prevent but investigate offences that happen," Commissioner Lanyon said.

The Dec 14 attack at Bondi Beach, targeting Jewish people attending a Hanukkah event, left 16 dead, including one of the two gunmen.

Among those killed were a rabbi, a Holocaust survivor and a 10-year-old girl.

Twenty five survivors remain in hospital, six of whom are in critical condition.

The victims' ages ranged from 10 to 98.

[[nid:726784]]

editor@asiaone.com