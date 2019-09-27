British princess Beatrice engaged to marry

In an undated recent handout picture released by Buckingham Palace and taken by Britain's Princess Eugenie of York, Britain's Princess Beatrice of York (R) poses with her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (L) in Italy.
PHOTO: AFP/Buckingham Palace
AFP

LONDON, U.K. - Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Princess Beatrice is engaged to marry property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Thursday, September 26.

The couple "became engaged while away for the weekend in Italy earlier this month," the palace said in a statement, adding that the wedding will take place in 2020.

Mapelli Mozzi is descended from Italian aristocracy.

Beatrice, 31, is the daughter of Prince Andrew, who has recently been forced to defend himself over damaging accusations about his friendship with US financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew said on Twitter he was "delighted" at the news.

Beatrice's sister Eugenie married a wealthy wine merchant, Jack Brooksbank, last year at a glitzy wedding at Windsor Castle that included a horse-drawn carriage parade.

The wedding bore strong similarities to that of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle earlier in the year.

Beatrice and Eugenie are 9th and 10th in the line of succession to the British throne.

The two sisters drew attention for the elaborate hats they wore in 2011 at the wedding of their cousin Prince William, who is second in line to the throne.

More about
British royalty marriage Weddings and engagements

TRENDING

Cafes in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re overseas
Cafes in Singapore that'll make you believe you're overseas
10 things you never knew SQ girls have to do on a flight
10 things you never knew SQ girls have to do on a flight
Xiaxue not sorry for calling Greta Thunberg &#039;so damn cringe&#039;
Xiaxue not sorry for calling Greta Thunberg 'so damn cringe'
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend
Singaporean influencer posts seemingly racist Insta story update over F1 weekend
Family Mart at Bangkok airport to shut its doors
Family Mart at Bangkok airport to shut its doors
China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
China auntie opens plane emergency door because it was too stuffy
Victim of &#039;minor intrusion&#039; molestation case disappointed at court&#039;s decision
Victim of 'minor intrusion' molestation case disappointed at court's decision
&#039;I didn&#039;t think you&#039;d be so wild&#039;: Andy Lau tells Singapore fans at sold-out concert
Andy Lau jokes he's not allowed to speak Cantonese in Singapore
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her &#039;scary&#039; and a &#039;witch&#039;
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her 'scary' and a 'witch'
Video of PMA rider propping feet up against MRT door leads to all sorts of sentiments from netizens
Video of PMA rider propping feet up against MRT door leads to all sorts of sentiments from netizens
SBS Transit staff member rescues boy hanging from MRT escalator in nick of time
SBS Transit staff member rescues boy hanging from MRT escalator in nick of time
Joanne Peh goes nude for Last Madame sex scene
Joanne Peh goes nude for Last Madame sex scene

LIFESTYLE

We &#039;quit&#039; our jobs to join a circus, right here in Singapore
We 'quit' our jobs to join a circus, right here in Singapore
100 free Burger+ breakfast toasts at Wisma &amp; other deals this week
100 free Burger+ breakfast toasts at Wisma & other deals this week
Got into an e-scooter accident in Singapore? Here are 7 things you can do
Got into an e-scooter accident in Singapore? Here are 7 things you can do
10 &#039;interesting&#039; buys from the Golden Mile Complex Thai supermarket
10 'interesting' buys from the Golden Mile Complex Thai supermarket

Home Works

Warm white, cool white: How to choose a suitable colour temperature for each space in the house
Warm white, cool white: How to choose a suitable colour temperature for each space in the house
A room with not much natural light? Here&#039;s what to do
A room with not much natural light? Here's what to do
A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
A tidy Muji-style jumbo HDB in Ang Mo Kio
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
How to keep your bathroom clean longer

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Taiwanese actor Roy Chiu openly declares he&#039;s pursuing co-star Janine Chang
Taiwanese actor Roy Chiu openly declares he's pursuing co-star Janine Chang
Chinese mum almost kills baby after delaying emergency C-section for auspicious date
Chinese mum almost kills baby after delaying emergency C-section for auspicious date
Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar
Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar
Smoker in US refuses to put out cigarette, gets sprayed with fire extinguisher
Smoker in US refuses to put out cigarette, gets sprayed with fire extinguisher

SERVICES