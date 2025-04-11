Award Banner
British troops could be deployed in Ukraine for 5 years, The Telegraph reports
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speak to the media at the UK Ambassador's Residence after a meeting with European leaders on strengthening support for Ukraine, in Paris, France, March 27, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONApril 11, 2025 1:53 AM

Britain is considering deploying troops to Ukraine for five years under plans being discussed by allies, The Telegraph reported on Friday (April 11), citing unnamed sources.

Under the plan, one of a number of options on the table, a European-led force would be dispatched to Ukraine to initially deter Russia from breaching any settlement and to offer Kyiv's men some much-needed respite, the report added.

A "significant number" of countries are willing to provide peacekeeping troops in Ukraine in the event of a peace deal with Russia, a spokesperson for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in March.

