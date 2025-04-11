British troops could be deployed in Ukraine for 5 years, The Telegraph reports

Britain is considering deploying troops to Ukraine for five years under plans being discussed by allies, The Telegraph reported on Friday (April 11), citing unnamed sources.

Under the plan, one of a number of options on the table, a European-led force would be dispatched to Ukraine to initially deter Russia from breaching any settlement and to offer Kyiv's men some much-needed respite, the report added.

A "significant number" of countries are willing to provide peacekeeping troops in Ukraine in the event of a peace deal with Russia, a spokesperson for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in March.

