Chernobyl power plant captured by Russian forces, says Ukrainian official

KYIV - Ukraine's parliament approved on Tuesday (Feb 22) a draft law that allows foreign troops to take part in military exercises on the territory of the former Soviet republic in 2022, a move likely to infuriate Russia.

According to the draft law, submitted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine plans to hold 10 large military exercises next year.

Ukraine, which is not a member of NATO, has stepped up military cooperation with Western countries amid an increase in hostile activity by Russia and its proxies that has raised the risk of open war between the two neighbours.

Kyiv accuses Moscow of deploying some 90,000 troops along their long shared border. Moscow says its moves are purely defensive and that it has the right to move forces around its own territory as it sees fit.

Ukraine's deputy defence minister Anatoliy Petrenko told parliament before the vote that 21,000 Ukrainians and 11,500 military personnel from the United States, Britain, Poland, Romania and other countries would participate in exercises on land, at sea and in the air.

"Conducting multinational exercises on the territory will help to strengthen national defence capabilities and support political and diplomatic efforts to maintain stability in the region," said Petrenko.

There was no immediate response on Tuesday from Russia to the Ukrainian parliament's approval of the draft law.