In Chicago, Ice fears turn Mexican parade into a ghost town

CHICAGO - A normally raucous, colorful parade to mark Mexican Independence Day in Chicago turned quiet and nervous on Saturday (Sept 6) as US President Donald Trump signaled he intended to ramp up deportations in the nation's third-largest city.

In a break from traditional celebrations, twirling folklorico dancers decked in glimmering jewelry and billowing, multi-coloured dresses distributed "know your rights" pamphlets to sparse crowds in the city's historically Mexican Pilsen neighborhood. Horses wore the colors of Mexico's flag in their tails, while their riders wore neon-orange whistles around their necks in case they needed to alert attendees of Immigration and Custom Enforcement agents. Along the sidelines, volunteers also kept watch for Ice.

"This place would normally be packed," Eddie Chavez, a lifelong Pilsen resident, said while waving a Mexican flag in a lone row of lawn chairs along the parade route. "Now it's empty, like a ghost town."

Trump alluded to immigration raids in Chicago in a Truth Social post that echoed the movie Apocalypse Now.

"I love the smell of deportations in the morning," his post said, above an image of Trump in a military uniform juxtaposed against flames and Chicago's skyline. "Chicago is about to find out why it's called the Department of WAR."

Trump signed an executive order on Friday to rename the Department of Defence as the "Department of War."

Illinois Govornor JB Pritzker, a Democrat and vocal critic of Trump, said on Tuesday he believed Ice raids would coincide with Mexican Independence day festivals scheduled for this weekend and next weekend. Some Mexican festivals in the Chicago area were postponed or cancelled amid fears of immigration raids.

"We're scared, but we're here," said Isabel Garcia, a dancer in Saturday's parade wearing a marigold-yellow dress and multi-coloured ribbons and flowers in her hair.

"We're Mexican. We have to celebrate, and they're not going to stop us."

Ice has not responded to requests for comment on whether it sent more agents to Chicago, and residents said they had not seen significantly stepped-up immigration enforcement so far.

A large protest against Ice was expected later on Saturday in Chicago, after thousands turned out for a Labor Day protest on Monday.

Trump last month deployed National Guard troops to Washington, saying they would "re-establish law, order, and public safety." In addition to Chicago, he has suggested the possibility of deploying troops to Democratic-run Baltimore in Maryland.