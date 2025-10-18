China accuses US of undermining WTO with tariffs, sanctions

BERLIN - The United States has been undermining the rules-based multilateral trading system since the new administration took office in 2025, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Friday (Oct 17), citing repeated use of discriminatory policies, reciprocal tariffs, and unilateral sanctions that contravene WTO commitments.

In a 2025 assessment, the ministry said it will intensify action at the WTO, including pursuing cases through dispute settlement, leveraging the trade policy review to scrutinize US measures, and working with members to restore a functioning appeals stage for enforcing rules.

It also urged Washington to roll back measures that breach non-discrimination rules and align its industrial and security policies with WTO obligations.

[[nid:724127]]