China calls US visa regulations 'discriminatory', threatens countermeasures

BEIJING – China on Friday (July 17) urged the United States to withdraw its new "discriminatory" visa regulations and said it reserves the right to take reciprocal countermeasures.

China rejects the US decisions, which it said do not serve anyone's interest, said foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian at a press conference in Beijing.

The US moved on Thursday to tighten the duration of visas for foreign students, cultural exchange visitors and journalists, including shortening the period for Chinese journalists to 90 days.

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