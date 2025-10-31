world

China-US trade deal could be signed next week, US Treasury's Bessent says

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping talk as they leave after a bilateral meeting at Gimhae International Airport, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Busan, South Korea, on Oct 30, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONOctober 31, 2025 1:10 AM

The US and China could sign a trade agreement as soon as next week, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Thursday (Oct 30) following President Donald Trump's meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

"The Kuala Lumpur agreement was finished in the middle of the night last night, so I expect we will exchange signatures possibly as soon as next week," Bessent said in an interview on Fox Business Network.

