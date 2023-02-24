China wants to prevent Ukraine crisis from getting out of control

BEIJING — China wants to prevent the Russia-Ukraine crisis from getting out of control, noting that dialogue and negotiation are the only viable ways to resolve the conflict, a position paper from the foreign ministry released on Friday (Feb 24) said.

On the one-year anniversary of Russia invading Ukraine on Feb 24, China called for a comprehensive ceasefire and a gradual de-escalation and easing of the situation.

"Conflict and war benefit no one. All parties must stay rational and exercise restraint, avoid fanning the flames and aggravating tensions, and prevent the crisis from deteriorating further or even spiralling out of control," the statement said.

The war in Ukraine entered its second year on Friday with no end in sight and Russia isolated at the UN in a vote demanding its forces withdraw, while G7 leaders are set to coordinate on more help for Ukraine.

The ambassador of the European Union to China, Jorge Toledo, told reporters at a briefing in Beijing on Friday that China's position paper was not a peace proposal but the EU will study it.

"If the position paper is a positive sign for Ukraine then it's a positive sign for the EU, although we are studying the paper closely," he said.

Ukraine called the position paper "a good sign" and said it expects China to be more active in its support of Ukraine.

"We hope they also urge Russia to stop the war and withdraw its troops," Ukraine's charge d'affaires Zhanna Leshchynska said at the same briefing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signalled he will double down on the Ukraine conflict, despite major battlefield defeats in the past year, and has raised the spectre of nuclear weapons, announcing plans to deploy the new Sarmat multi-warhead intercontinental ballistic missiles this year.

"Nuclear weapons must not be used and nuclear wars must not be fought," China's foreign ministry said. "We oppose development, use of biological and chemical weapons by any country under any circumstances."

Putin on Thursday hailed "new frontiers" in ties between Moscow and Beijing and signalled China's leader Xi Jinping would visit. Xi is expected to deliver a "peace speech" on Friday.

The US is concerned by greater alignment between China and Russia.

US President Joe Biden will meet virtually on Friday with G7 leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to mark the anniversary and announce new sanctions against those aiding Russia's war effort, the White House said.

In its position paper, China said unilateral sanctions and maximum pressure cannot solve the issue and that "they only create new problems."

"China opposes unilateral sanctions unauthorised by the UN Security Council. Relevant countries should stop abusing unilateral sanctions and 'long-arm jurisdiction' against other countries."

ALSO READ: Nato has seen signs China is considering sending arms to Russia: Stoltenberg