China's UN ambassador criticises US Hormuz resolution

China's UN ambassador on Friday (May 15) criticised a proposed US-Bahraini resolution on the Strait of Hormuz, saying the content and timing were not right and passing it would not be helpful.

The draft resolution demands Iran halt attacks and mining in the strait, but diplomats have said it is likely to meet with Russian and Chinese vetoes if it comes to a vote. Both countries vetoed a similar US-backed resolution last month, arguing it was biased against Iran.

The Pass Blue news portal, which focuses on UN news, posted a short clip of an impromptu interview with China's UN envoy Fu Cong in which he said, when asked about the resolution: "We don't think the content is right, and the timing is not right.

"What we need is to urge both sides to engage in serious and good-faith negotiations that can resolve the issue. So passing a resolution at this stage, we don't think is going to be helpful," he said.

Fu said that if it were up to China as the current president of the 15-member UN Security Council, the resolution would not be put up for a vote.

China's UN mission said it was China's responsibility as council president to arrange a vote if the resolution drafters requested this, but so far there had been no request.

The US mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fu's remarks came after US President Donald Trump held a two-day summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping that ended on Friday, during which, according to the White House, they agreed that the strait must remain open and Xi made clear China's opposition to the militarisation of the waterway and any effort to charge a toll for its use.

Xi did not comment on the issue, although China's foreign ministry aired Beijing's frustration with the Iran war, saying: "This conflict, which should never have happened, has no reason to continue."

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