'Never thought this would happen': 2 Chinese World Cup fans robbed at gunpoint in Mexico City

The World Cup 2026 experience for two Chinese nationals turned awry just as they set foot in Mexico City and were robbed at gunpoint.

The two men, whose last names are Li and Wang, landed at Benito Juarez International Airport on June 10 and planned to attend the opening Fifa World Cup match on June 11 between host country Mexico and South Africa.

The duo had been picked up from the airport and were on the way to their hotel at around 7.20pm (9.20am Singapore time) when they were approached by two masked robbers wearing helmets, according to Shanghai media outlet, City News.

"One person carried out the robbery while another waited on a motorcycle. They pointed a gun at our heads, took our belongings and fled," Li told City News.

The armed robbers grabbed Li's bag — containing all his personal belongings including his passport — when they noticed him instinctively clutching it.

On the other hand, the robbers only stole Wang's watch, reported City News.

"My mind went blank at the time, my only thought was our personal safety," he told Chinese media.

Wang posted a Facebook video on June 14 recounting the incident, where he also showed a red mark on his forehead where the barrel of the gun had allegedly been pressed against.

In his video, Wang said the duo reported the incident to local police, and around seven or eight officers arrived to investigate.

"We hadn't even spoken for a minute before the officers asked for money (to investigate the robbery)," Wang alleged.

The fans then turned to China's 24-hour consular protection hotline and were referred to the Chinese Embassy in Mexico.

The embassy contacted the victims and provided replacement travel documents, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

The Chinese embassy also called upon local authorities to conduct a swift investigation and urged them to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens in Mexico.

"The embassy kept following up on the case, which made us feel much more reassured," Wang told City News.

In less than 48 hours after the robbery, the two men boarded a flight back to China.

Mexican authorities later informed the Chinese embassy on Saturday that one of the two suspects had been arrested and that investigations are still ongoing, SCMP reported, though it is unknown whether the stolen items have been recovered.

The Chinese embassy in Mexico reminded its citizens in a statement published on WeChat to avoid carrying large sums of cash, jewellery or other valuables, and to avoid displaying money in public.

"I never thought this would happen to us," Wang said in his Facebook video.

He concluded: "I think this will be my last time visiting Mexico."

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com

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