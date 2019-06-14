Christchurch mosque attack defendant Brenton Tarrant pleads not guilty

Brenton Tarrant is charged with murder at Christchurch District Court in March 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
AFP

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand - The man accused of shooting dead 51 Muslim worshippers in the Christchurch mosque attacks pleaded not guilty Friday (June 14) to multiple murder and terrorism charges.

Appearing in Christchurch High Court via audio-visual link from a maximum-security prison in Auckland, Brenton Tarrant sat silently as lawyer Shane Tait said his client pleaded "not guilty to all charges".

The self-proclaimed white supremacist has been charged with 51 counts of murder, 40 of attempted murder and engaging in a terrorist act over the March 15 atrocity in he South island city.

The 28-year-old Australian allegedly opened fire in the packed Al Noor mosque during Friday prayers and then travelled across town to continue the carnage in the suburban Linwood mosque.

The court heard that mental health assessments had found Tarrant was fit to stand trial for the worst massacre in modern New Zealand history.

About 80 survivors and relatives of those killed packed into the courthouse's public gallery for a glimpse of Tarrant.

Wearing a grey crewneck jersey, Tarrant smirked at times during the hearing.

Judge Cameron Mander set a trial date of May 4 next year, with Tait saying it was expected to last six weeks.

Shooters go on rampage at 2 Christchurch mosques, 40 killed

  • Open gallery
    Attacks on two Christchurch mosques left at least 40 dead Friday, with one gunman - identified as an Australian extremist -- apparently livestreaming the assault that triggered the lockdown of the New Zealand city.

  • Open gallery
    Emergency services personnel transport a stretcher carrying a person at a hospital, after reports that several shots had been fired, in central Christchurch, New Zealand March 15, 2019.

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery
    AOS (Armed Offenders Squad) member following a shooting at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 15, 2019.

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery
    A police car blocks the car of a suspect following shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand March 15, 2019, in this still image obtained from a social media video.

  • Open gallery
    An image grab from TV New Zealand taken on March 15, 2019 shows New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addressing the country on television following the mosque shooting in Christchurch.

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery
    Flowers are placed on the front steps of the Wellington Masjid mosque in Kilbirnie in Wellington on March 15, 2019

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery
    Police cordon off the area in front of the Masjid al Noor mosque after a shooting incident in Christchurch on March 15, 2019.

More about

Shooting - Gun crime
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Young man wearing fake Rolex allegedly steals two real Rolexes from store in Far East Plaza
Young man wearing fake Rolex allegedly steals two real Rolexes from store in Far East Plaza
Woman files police report against Telegram channel &#039;perverts&#039; who slid into her DM
Woman files police report against Telegram channel 'perverts' who slid into her DM
Pregnant woman in China fined $99 for throwing hot soup at &#039;noisy&#039; baby
Pregnant woman in China fined $99 for throwing hot soup at 'noisy' baby
Malaysian doctor posts a gruesome reminder on Twitter: Don&#039;t use toothpaste on burns
Malaysian doctor posts a gruesome reminder on Twitter: Don't use toothpaste on burns
Singaporean stories in Hollywood? Why not, says young award-winning filmmaker
At 21, this filmmaker wants to bring Singapore folktales to Hollywood. Could he make the next Crazy Rich Asians?
13 alternative cinemas and places to watch movies in Singapore
13 alternative cinemas and places to watch movies in Singapore
Otters stop traffic in CBD, Acres monitoring situation
Otters stop traffic in CBD, Acres monitoring situation
4 women arrested for public nuisance after catfight at Balestier bak kut teh shop
4 women arrested for public nuisance after catfight at Balestier bak kut teh shop
Love for ailing mum led to model Lin Chi-ling&#039;s marriage to Akira
Love for ailing mum led to model Lin Chi-ling's marriage to Akira
I tried an unagi sauce that&#039;s literally 147 years old at new Japanese dining concept Gochi
I tried an unagi sauce that's literally 147 years old at new Japanese dining concept Gochi
Joey Wong, 52, stuns fans with Instagram photos where she looks half her age
Joey Wong, 52, stuns fans with Instagram photos where she looks half her age
He&#039;s watching over me: Jayley Woo on Aloysius Pang&#039;s last drama
He's watching over me: Jayley Woo on Aloysius Pang's last drama

Father's Day 2019

10 signs you&#039;re a uniquely Singaporean dad
10 signs you're a uniquely Singaporean dad
A letter to my child on my first Father&#039;s Day
A letter to my child on my first Father's Day
5 types of dads and the gizmo gifts they&#039;d love to receive for Father&#039;s Day
5 types of dads and the gizmo gifts they'd love to receive for Father's Day
Thirstdays Episode 3: Where we talk about fathers we stan
Thirstdays Episode 3: Where we talk about fathers we stan

LIFESTYLE

Kok Kee Wanton Noodle to reopen June 12 at Jalan Besar coffeeshop
1.5-hour queue for 'still good' Kok Kee Wanton Noodle
Ultra Singapore 2019 recap: Though underwhelming, still delivers pure EDM goodness
Ultra Singapore 2019 recap: Though underwhelming, still delivers pure EDM goodness
Toy Story 4 theme for Children&#039;s Festival at Gardens by the Bay
Toy Story 4 theme for Children's Festival at Gardens by the Bay
Cafe in Bangkok adds adorable marshmallow pig in bubble tea to up your #travelgoals game
Cafe in Bangkok adds adorable marshmallow pig in bubble tea to up your #travelgoals game

Home Works

This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

TV host Ah Xiang&#039;s cheating scandal: Did wife hint at infidelity?
TV host Ah Xiang's cheating scandal: Did wife hint at infidelity?
Indian student, 17, beaten to death for taking front row seat in class
Indian student, 17, beaten to death for taking front row seat in class
Passenger soils bus seat, leaves nasty surprise for Malaysian bus driver
Passenger soils bus seat, leaves nasty surprise for Malaysian bus driver
Filming locations for Westworld will include Singapore, HBO confirms
Filming locations for Westworld will include Singapore, HBO confirms

SERVICES