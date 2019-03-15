Christchurch shooting: Bangladesh cricket team escapes New Zealand mosque shooting, says official

Members of the Bangladeshi cricket team escaped from the mosque near Hagley Park where there were active shooters.

CHRISTCHURCH - Bangladesh's cricket team escaped unscathed after a shooting at a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, an official told AFP on Friday (March 15).

Bangladesh Cricket Board spokesman Jalal Yunus said most of the team were bussed to the mosque and were about to go inside when the incident happened.

"They are safe. But they are mentally shocked. We have asked the team to stay confined in the hotel," he told AFP.

Player Tamim Iqbal tweeted that it was a "frightening experience" and that there were "active shooters".

"Entire team got saved from active shooters!!!" tweeted Tamim Iqbal.

"Frightening experience and please keep us in your prayers."

on Twitter Entire team got saved from active shooters!!! Frightening experience and please keep us in your prayers #christchurchMosqueAttack — Tamim Iqbal Khan (@TamimOfficial28) March 15, 2019

on Twitter Bangladesh team escaped from a mosque near Hagley Park where there were active shooters. They ran back through Hagley Park back to the Oval. pic.twitter.com/VtkqSrljjV — Mohammad Isam (@Isam84) March 15, 2019

The team are due to play a Test match in Christchurch on Saturday.

Local media said there were multiple casualties at one mosque and that another had been evacuated.

ALSO READ: Many dead in New Zealand shooting at two mosques during Friday prayers