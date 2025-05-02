Conclave smoke signals ready: Vatican installs chimney over Sistine Chapel

VATICAN CITY - The papal smoke signals are ready. Vatican workers on Friday (May 2) hoisted a chimney onto the roof of the Sistine Chapel, which will be used in burning the ballots for the conclave that will elect a successor to Pope Francis.

The secret meeting begins on May 7, with the sequestered cardinals using the chimney to tell the outside world whether they have elected a new leader of the 1.4 billion-strong Catholic Church.

Black smoke will signify no decision, white will announce that the 267th pope has been elected.

The workers attached a rust-coloured pipe above the terracotta tiles of the roof of the 15th century Sistine Chapel, which is known for its frescoes by Michelangelo.

The chimney is clearly visible from the nearby St Peter's Square, where thousands are expected to gather during the conclave to see how the secret balloting is progressing.

Francis, who died on April 21, had been pope since 2013 and was the first pontiff from the Americas. Some 133 cardinals, about 80 per cent of them appointed by Francis, are expected to vote on his successor.

The last two conclaves, held in 2005 and 2013, wrapped up by the end of the second day of voting.

[[nid:717546]]