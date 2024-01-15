COP28 was exceptional challenge amid global divisions, Al Jaber says

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

DUBAI — Hosting the COP28 UN climate summit was an "exceptional challenge" amid global divisions, its president, the UAE's Sultan Al Jaber, said in an interview with state news agency WAM.

"Despite the scepticism about the ability of an oil-producing country to host the climate conference, our response was to focus on work and progress to achieve the desired results and create radical, positive change," WAM quoted Al Jaber as saying.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wc-rt80hROQ[/embed]

