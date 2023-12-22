Daily roundup: 12 Korean celebs showing off their muscles for inspiration — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 2024 motivational calendar: 12 Korean celebs showing off their muscles for inspiration

2024 is almost upon us and it's again time to get down to some new year resolutions.

Whether you had a bit too much to eat over the festive season or you want to get into better fitness, we've got the workout eye candy role models for you... » READ MORE

2. 5-room HDB flat in Tanjong Pagar rented out for record $7,600

A rare exception or a sign of things to come?

A five-room flat in Block 2 Tanjong Pagar Plaza was rented out for a record $7,600 last month, according to HDB records... » READ MORE

3. $4,500 gone: Malaysian newlyweds miss honeymoon in Turkey after passport gets soaked from rain in Singapore

A pair of newlyweds in Malaysia were forced to take a rain check on their honeymoon trip to Turkey due to a water-damaged passport... » READ MORE

4. Seletar over Changi? Singaporean shares perks to flying via alternative route to KL

Fancy a quick trip to Kuala Lumpur (KL)?

This would usually mean heading to Changi Airport for a short flight. But, in case you didn't know, this isn't the only airport you can go to... » READ MORE

