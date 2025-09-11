Daily roundup: 12 linked to Cambodia-based scam ring arrested in Singapore, over $40m in losses — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Over $40m in losses: 12 linked to Cambodia-based scam ring arrested in Singapore

A scam syndicate responsible for over 330 cases involving over $40 million of losses was busted in a cross-border operation that led to the arrest of 12 individuals across Singapore.... » READ MORE

2. Dennis Chew recounts spooky incidents on set of Mr Zhou's Ghost Stories @ Singapore Sightings season 2

It's the seventh lunar month, where the gates of the spirit world are believed to be open and its inhabitants back in the living world.

In a recent episode of Just Swipe Lah!, host Cai Cheng Jun visited Dennis Chew on the set of Mr Zhou's Ghost Stories @ Singapore Sightings season two... » READ MORE

3. 'Robust' economic growth, higher consumer spending: Singapore collects nearly $89b in taxes, up 10.7%

Singapore saw "robust" economic growth and higher consumer spending for the financial year (FY) 2024/25, with tax revenue reaching $89 billion... » READ MORE

4. Famous US chain Chipotle coming to Singapore in 2026

Recently, US' Chick-fil-A and South Korea's Lotteria announced their upcoming openings in Singapore.

Now, there's another popular F&B brand to look forward to as US fast-casual chain Chipotle Mexican Grill announced that they have signed a joint venture to expand into Asia and will open their first outlets in Singapore as well as South Korea in 2026... » READ MORE

